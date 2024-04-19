Empowering Future Leaders: How Keysight's Mesa Program Fuels Innovation And Diversity In STEM

MENAFN - 3BL) Discover the inspiring stories of Keysight employees who've thrived through the MESA program. Through mentorship, skill-building, and community engagement, they've unlocked their potential, driving innovation and diversity in STEM. Join us as we celebrate their journey and the impact of MESA on shaping future leaders.

