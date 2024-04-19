32 Dead After Heavy Rains In Kenya

(MENAFN- IANS) Nairobi, April 19 (IANS/DPA) At least 32 people have died in Kenya in recent days following heavy rainfall and flooding, aid agencies reported on Friday.

More than 40,000 people had to flee their villages and settlements, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). Large areas of farmland were also destroyed by the floods.

The Kenyan Red Cross reported that 35 camps had been set up so far for people left homeless.

In addition to the greater Nairobi area, the Lake Victoria region in the west of the country, the Great Rift Valley area and regions in north-east Kenya were particularly affected.

The annual rainy season, which continues in the East African country until around the end of May, is also being influenced this year by the El Niño weather phenomenon.

The Kenyan weather service has also announced heavy rainfall for the coming days.