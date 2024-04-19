Congress, INDIA Bloc Against Development & Farmers: PM Modi Says In Maharashtra

(MENAFN- IANS) Wardha (Maharashtra), April 19 (IANS) Criticising the Congress and the INDIA bloc, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the unwavering faith of the people in 'Modi's Guarantee' is giving sleepless nights to the Opposition alliance leaders.

"Every vote of the family members who came to Wardha to bless me will inspire me to work harder. The Congress and the INDIA bloc are against development and the farmers and, because of that, the condition of farmers is quite miserable. It takes courage to give guarantees as it is not just words, but efforts made for every moment," PM Modi said here at a rally amid thundering applause and slogans like 'Modi Modi' and 'Jai Shri Ram'.

The rally was organised in Wardha to garner support for BJP candidate Ramdas Tadas and another nominee, Navneet Kaur-Rana from the Amravati constituency.

"In 10 years, we have lifted 25 crore people out of poverty. Water connection was provided to 11 crore people, 4 crore people benefited from Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. More than 50 crore people were connected with the bank and the government worked to deliver electricity to every village. Before 2014, there was an atmosphere of depression in the country but the situation has changed drastically in the last 10 years," PM Modi said.

PM Modi added that 3 crore new houses will be built in the next five years as proposed in the party's manifesto.

PM Modi also promised that people above 70 years of age will get free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh and if there are any problems, he will fulfill the guarantees.

"We have a close eye on the development of Vidharbha region which lagged during the Congress regime. Now, there is a network of roads and railways in Vidharbha," said PM Modi.

PM Modi also made a mention of the functioning of the MahaYuti government comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP for the development of Maharashtra.

He further stated that the government is implementing a slew of projects in the field of irrigation and transport.