PM Modi’S K’Taka Visit Will Double The Spirit Of Party Workers: BJP State President

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, April 19 (IANS) Karnataka State President B.Y. Vijayendra on Friday said that the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Karnataka on April 20 will double the spirit of party workers and voters in Karnataka.

He was speaking to the media persons after overseeing the preparations and hosting the curtain raiser of the public meeting at the Palace Grounds, in Bengaluru, where Prime Minister Modi will address a gathering.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Chikkaballapur and later arrive at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru. More than 60,000 seating arrangements have been made here and special seating arrangements are made for women, Vijayendra stated.

“The pass arrangements have been made for 15,000 special invitees. This programme is going to be successful and the state will get a special message from Prime Minister Modi,” he said.

On a female student's murder in Hubballi, Vijayendra said that when such an incident occurs, the behaviour of the government and statements of the Chief Minister and state Home Minister should be observed carefully.

“Their statement that person matters is the reason for the brutal murder indicates that for appeasement politics they are even ready to protect anti-nationals,” Vijayendra said.

It seems that the state government is giving guarantees of protection to anti-nationals, robbers and murderers. This is not a matter which has to be taken lightly. In the last 24 hours, eight murders have been reported in the state. In Madikeri, BJP workers were run over by the car, he said.

In Bengaluru Rural Parliamentary constituency, the incident of raising pro-Pakistan slogan has taken place. This has become common across the state. The appeasement politics by the state is the reason why these incidents are taking place in the state. The anti-nationals are emboldened by this, Vijayendra said.

“If the Chief Minister gives such a statement, everyone should think. There is no protection for women. Murders are taking place in the broad daylight. The policies of the Congress are affecting the entire state. Those who breach peace are protected by the Chief Minister and the state Home Minister. This is a crime,” Vijayendra said.