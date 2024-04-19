Kathua DC-Cum-Returning Officer Waits In Queue To Cast Vote In J&K's Kathua-Udhampur Constituency

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, April 19 (IANS) Showcasing the equality of voters, the Kathua Deputy Commissioner, who is the returning officer of J&K's Kathua-Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency, waited in a queue for his turn to cast his vote on Friday.

IAS officer Rakesh Minhas, who hails from Punjab, came to a polling station set up at the Irrigation Department in Kathua town and cast his vote after standing in line.

His wife and fellow IAS officer, Saloni Rai, is the Deputy Commissioner of Udhampur.

Till 5 p.m., 65.08 per cent voting had taken place in the constituency and no untoward incident was reported. Voting closed at 6 p.m. and the final figures and other details would be made public at a press briefing by the Chief Electoral Officer P.K. Pole later.