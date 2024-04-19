Russia-Iran Partnership Taking On Features Of Military Alliance - Yermak

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The partnership between Russia and Iran is taking on the features of a military alliance, so the world should develop an action plan based on the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said this during the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, Ukrinform reports, citing the Office of the President .

Yermak thanked the participants for their support of Ukraine, congratulated them on the upcoming Passover and expressed solidarity with the Israeli people.

"Just as Israel, Ukraine cannot lay down its arms because it is a matter of our existence. And although we are at a distance, Israel and Ukraine are on the same side against countries that are interconnected," he said.

According to him, the partnership between Russia and Iran is increasingly acquiring the features of a military alliance: the exchange of technologies, drones and air defense systems, experience and tactics. All this poses a threat to the Middle East, Europe and the world, he said.

Yermak said that this is why it is important to unblock aid from the U.S. Congress and for the world to develop an action plan based on the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

"Now is the moment when either good or evil will prevail. We are sure that good will prevail. But there is no time for any doubts, no opportunity to check anything further. Everything is obvious. Ukraine sees how this can be resolved," he said.

Photo credit: Office of the President of Ukraine