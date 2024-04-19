Russians Attack Port Infrastructure In Odesa Region, One Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army launched a missile attack on the port infrastructure in Ukraine's southern Odesa region on the afternoon of Friday, April 19, injuring a man.

Oleh Kiper, head of the region's military administration, reported this on the Telegram messaging app, according to Ukrinform.

"Russian troops attacked our region with missiles. There is damage to the port infrastructure. So far, one person is known to have been injured," the post said.

The man was hospitalized with a shrapnel wound, Kiper said.

In the early morning hours of Friday, Russian troops attacked infrastructure in the Odesa region with missiles and drones.