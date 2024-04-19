Azercell Announces Crisis Management Group Project

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The purpose of the Crisis Management Group (CMG) byAzercell is to ensure the resilience of the communicationinfrastructure in the country during crises and to provide a swiftresponse to extraordinary situations

The leading mobile operator of the country Azercell proudlyannounces the new Crisis Management Group project (CMG). Under themotto "Resilient communication, secure life!", the project aims toensure the resilience of the communication infrastructure in thecountry during crises, provide a swift response to extraordinarysituations, minimize recovery time, and ensure reliablecommunication during important national events.

The CMG project is implemented with the support of theAzerbaijan Space Agency, "Aztelekom" and "Baktelekom" LLCs. Thetechnical teams of these companies have already successfullyparticipated in the training sessions organized by Azercell, within the framework of the project, operationalgroups and technical infrastructure have been established inpartnership with stakeholders to ensure the swift implementation ofaccident recovery measures during emergencies and crises. The goalis to be prepared in advance to communicate and take coordinatedactions in the event of disasters and natural calamities across thecountry.

The CMG project not only provides extensive capabilities formitigating the impacts of crises and emergencies in Azerbaijan butalso across the region of Turkic states and Caucasus.

It should be noted that the reason for the initiation of thisproject was President Ilham Aliyev's initiative following theearthquake in Turkey, where he advocated for the convening of aSpecial Summit of the Heads of States of the Turkic Council on“Disaster-Emergency Management and Humanitarian Assistance”. Theevent ended with the signing of the Ankara Declaration and theProtocol on the establishment of the civil protectionmechanism.