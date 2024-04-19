Double Taxation Between Azerbaijan, Turkiye Abolished

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Double taxation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye regarding incometaxes is abolished.

Azernews reports that the related issue was discussed at today'smeeting of the International Relations and Inter-ParliamentaryRelations Committee.

The following issues were discussed at the meeting:

1. Draft law on approval of "Agreement on cooperation in thefield of veterinary medicine between the Government of the Republicof Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Turkiye".

2. Draft law on approving the agreement between the governmentof the Republic of Azerbaijan and the government of the Republic ofTurkiye on the elimination of double taxation and prevention of taxevasion with respect to income taxes.