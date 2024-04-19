Turkiye Warns Against Permanent Regional Conflict

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, April 19 (KUNA) -- Turkiye warned on Friday that escalating tensions between Iran and Israeli occupying forces could turn into a permanent conflict.

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, attributed escalating tensions to a recent Israeli occupation attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, warning of a potential permanent conflict.

According to the statement, Turkiye is closely monitoring the events and is calling on all parties to refrain from steps that could lead to a wider conflict.

Turkiye emphasized that the priority of the international community should be to stop the massacre in Gaza and to achieve lasting peace in the region by establishing a Palestinian state. (end)

