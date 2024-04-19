Original-Research: Advanced Blockchain AG (Von GBC AG)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: Advanced Blockchain AG - from GBC AGClassification of GBC AG to Advanced Blockchain AGCompany Name: Advanced Blockchain AGISIN: DE000A0M93V6Reason for the research: Research CommentRecommendation: BuyTarget price: 17.64 EURTarget price on sight of: 31.12.2025Last rating change: Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Julien DesrosiersCompany performance in a challenging environment exceeds expectations withsignificant value increases in the top 10 portfolio positions - targetprice raised to €17.64 (previously: €11.00) Advanced Blockchain AG has published preliminary figures for the fiscalyear 2023. The revenue of Advanced Blockchain AG fell to €5.2 million in2023 (from €14.73 million the previous year), but still exceeded theforecasted mark of €5.0 million. The significant increase in preliminaryEBIT to €2.2 million, an improvement of more than 40% compared to 2022,demonstrates effective cost control and a strengthened focus on high-marginactivities. The appreciation of the top 10 portfolio (according to AVS appraisal) from€39.65 million by more than 45% to €57.5 million is particularlynoteworthy. This shows Advanced Blockchain AG's strategic competence ininvesting early in promising blockchain technologies and successfullydeveloping them. With the development of the AI-supported research platform'ABX Analytics,' Advanced Blockchain AG continues to position itself as aleader in innovation in the blockchain sector and aims to expand itsservice offering and generate stable, recurring revenues. Furthermore, Advanced Blockchain AG has started the new fiscal year 2024with impressive financial results. The company has already generated over€1 million this year and over €3 million in the last ten months from thesale of assets, which were sold at significant profits. As of April 15,2024, the company's cash balance amounts to more than €2 million. Advanced Blockchain AG plans to use the free capital to drive its expansionplans. A notable investment was the acquisition of rights to Celestia (TIA)tokens, which have already generated a significant book profit exceedingten times the original investment. In summary, Advanced Blockchain positions itself successfully for furthergrowth in the dynamic blockchain industry through effective assetmanagement and strategic investments. As part of the growth strategy,Advanced Blockchain is actively recruiting new talent to strengthen theteam and further advance the development of ABX Analytics. Given the recent surge in Bitcoin to an all-time high, we see a significantimprovement in the market environment. This leads us to gradually reduceour valuation discount, which was set during the 'Crypto Winter.'Therefore, we are raising our rating for Advanced Blockchain AG's shares Bitcoin halving, expected tonight at 22:30, will halve the reward formining a block from 6.25 to 3.125 Bitcoins. Historically, such halvingshave led to significant price increases as they slow down the newproduction of Bitcoins. The current undervaluation of Advanced Blockchain AG is particularlyevident when considering only the 10 largest positions in the portfolio andthe entire market capitalization. These top positions alone, according tothe AVS valuation report, represent a fair value of at least €57.5 million,while the market capitalization of Advanced Blockchain is currently onlyabout €15.14 million (Tradegate 19.04.2024 11:01). We estimate the totalvalue of the portfolio, including updated valuations, at around €105million. We estimate the holding costs at about €2 million. Thus, we haveestimated the company value based on the net asset value (NAV) at about€103 million, which corresponds to a value of €27.14 per share. With thesignificantly improved market situation in the crypto markets, we aregradually reducing our original 'Crypto Winter' discount from 53% to 35%. This has led us to determine a fair value per share of €17.64 (previously:€11.00). Given the considerable upside potential, we assign a 'buy' rating can download the research here:Contact for questionsGBC AGHalderstraße 2786150 Augsburg0821 / 241133 0...++++++++++++++++Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:+++++++++++++++Date (time) of completion: 19.04.2024 (12:40)Date (time) of first publication: 19.04.2024 (14:00)-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research result of this research does not constitute investment adviceor an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

