CONCOR & PSA MESA Collaborate For End-To-End Logistics Solutions

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 19 (KNN) In a significant move aimed at providing seamless and cost-effective end-to-end logistics services to customers, Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) and Port of Singapore Authority (PSA) MESA Supply Chain have joined forces.

On April 18, 2024, the two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in New Delhi, marking the beginning of a strategic collaboration.

CONCOR, a leading logistics service provider in India, boasts a pan-India presence with more than 60 container terminals. Its extensive network and expertise in the logistics domain position it as a formidable player in the industry.

On the other hand, PSA MESA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the globally renowned port operator PSA International, brings its own set of strengths to the partnership.

Operating four maritime container terminals and two container freight stations in India, PSA MESA offers globally integrated and port-centric supply chain, transportation, and logistics solutions through its supply chain business arm, PSA BDP.

The collaboration between CONCOR and PSA MESA aims to leverage the strengths of both companies to provide customers with comprehensive end-to-end logistics solutions.

By combining their expertise, resources, and network capabilities, the partnership seeks to streamline logistics operations, enhance efficiency, and deliver cost-effective services to customers across various industries.

(KNN Bureau)