Aviation Most Promising Sector In The Indo-French Business Landscape At The Indo-French Business Awards 2024

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) in partnership with Business France, organised the sixth edition of its flagship event, the Indo-French Business Awards (IFBA) and Grand Prix VIE, under the patronage of H.E. Mr Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India. The award ceremony brought together close to 150 CEOs, business leaders, and CXOs of leading French and Indian companies representing diverse and important business sectors such as Aerospace & Defence, Mobility, Energy, Consumer Goods, Agro, Luxury, among others at the Residence of France in New Delhi.



Winners of the Indo-French Business Awards 2024





Speaking at the event, H.E. Mr Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India , said, "There has been a dynamic momentum in Indo-French economic ties these past years, with many success stories contributing to making the Indo-French strategic partnership stronger. This truly unique relationship between our two nations has created a framework for French and Indian companies to invent, produce and create flourishing businesses together. The Indo-French Business Awards and Grand Prix VIE, instituted by Team France Export in India, annually recognises their accomplishments. My heartfelt congratulations to the winners of this year's edition!”





The Indo-French Business Awards had announced 11 categories for which more than 100 applications were received from across India and France. The maximum number of applications received were for the 'Most Innovative Product/Service of the Year' category, showcasing France's prolific innovation sector.







Prior to the award ceremony, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers, special guest of the evening, addressed the IFCCI CEO Committee and highlighted the importance of the aviation industry in India. Mr Elbers presented the key figures of the booming aviation industry in India and how India is set to become the leading country in civil aviation in the coming years. He also reiterated IndiGo's commitment to the Indian aviation industry and its aim of doubling the size of international routes and destinations by 2030.







The winners of the 11 categories were awarded by Ambassador Thierry Mathou. The awards jury comprised highly recognized Indo-French business leaders, Embassy of France officials, and CEOs of IFCCI's member companies.





Ms Payal S. Kanwar, Director General, Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) , said,“The Indo-French Business Awards and Grand Prix VIE enables and recognises the efforts of Indo-French businesses and their most significant accomplishments. IFCCI is proud to witness French companies focussing on innovation and sustainable business approach while doing business in India.”





The event was addressed virtually from France by Mr Guillaume Faury, CEO, Airbus, who was awarded the 'Personality of the Year' for his outstanding contribution to the Indo-French business ecosystem.





The award ceremony also highlighted the VIE programme of the French Trade Commission. VIE is a programme enabling young French and European talents from 18 to 28 years of age to do a 6 -

to 24-month assignment in South Asia, working for a company registered in France. Business France organizes a Grand Prix VIE every year to distinguish and reward the best talents posted at French companies on VIE assignments in this region.





Winners – Indo-French Business Awards 2024

S. Award Category Winner 2024 1 SME of the Year (Indian/French) The Works 2 Entrepreneur of the Year (Indian/French) Ms Chandni Israni - LADUREE 3 Indo-French Cooperation of the Year Biomerieux 4 French Group of the Year Axon & Schneider Electric 5 Most Innovative Product/Service of the Year SNF Flopam 6 La French Tech Award Axelor 7 Personality of the Year Mr Guillaume Faury (CEO, Airbus) 8 Jury Special Award Airbus India Pvt. Ltd. 9 CSR Project of the Year Technip Energies 10 Choose France-Best Indian Investment in France Dishman Pharma





Winners – Grand Prix VIE Awards 2024

Prix VIE - Talent 2024 Large Enterprise – Ms Audrey Collignon, VIE at Dassault Aviation, based in Delhi

Prix VIE - Talent 2024 Small/Medium Enterprise – Mr Raphaël de Villeneuve, VIE at Nereides, based in Mumbai

Prix VIE - Enterprise 2024 – SAFRAN represented by Mr Jetendra Gavankar, CEO Safran India

Prix VIE - Jury Special - Sarah Bernard, VIE at CEVA Logistics





About Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry

The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IFCCI) is the official bilateral chamber that facilitates bilateral trade and aims at attracting French Investments to boost Indo-French trade. IFCCI is the most active bilateral Chamber of India with more than 650 Indian and French member companies spread across India and France. .