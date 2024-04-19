Galaxy Macau Unveils The New Galaxy Kidz: An Edutainment Center For Play Time

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Creating a Family-friendly Destination that Combines Nature and Science, Blending Fun with Knowledge MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 April 2024 - The significance of parent-child travel extends beyond documenting children's growth in various landscapes. It involves exploring vast expanses hand in hand, enriching children's courage with insights gained on the journey, and capturing precious moments of love and companionship. This ethos aligns with Galaxy Kidz's commitment to offering entertaining and educational experiences. Situated within the Galaxy MacauTM Integrated Resort, Galaxy Kidz provides a range of facilities and activities where children can discover nature and science, experience joy amidst laughter, and create lasting memories for the whole family.









Boosting a sprawling 75,000 square meters, the Grand Resort Deck offers a true resort experience, inviting guests to immerse themselves in the fun and excitement of water activities.

As the world's most diverse entertainment and comprehensive destination, Galaxy Macau boasts eight internationally renowned luxury hotels, including the newly-opened Raffles at Galaxy Macau and Andaz Macau. With over 120 dining options, the Galaxy Promenade housing more than 200 international luxury fashion brands, and the largest and newest indoor arena in Macau - Galaxy Arena, it offers guests a one-stop luxury experience encompassing accommodation, dining, shopping, and entertainment.



With the weather warming up and the May Day Golden Week approaching, Galaxy Macau anticipates a new wave of visitors and is once again enhancing its services and experiences. The world-leading Grand Resort Deck has reopened to hotel guests recently. Spanning a sprawling 75,000 square meters, it offers the only true resort experience in Macau, boasting the world's longest Skytop Aquatic Adventure River Ride at 575 meters and the world's largest Skytop Wave Pool covering 8,000 square meters. Guests can relax on the 150m pristine white sand beach or experience an adrenaline rush on the vast array of water attractions, including waterslides, geysers, waterfalls, and the kids' aquatic zone, ensuring a fully enjoyable water adventure.









Wavey, the peacock mascot of Galaxy Kidz, is beloved by children for its beautiful appearance and adorable personality.





Featuring décor inspired by Wavey the peacock, along with a series of educational workshops, Galaxy Edutainment Center is the ideal choice for families and kids.











To better cater the evolving needs of family travelers, Galaxy Kidz has upgraded its facilities and activities accordingly. This enables parents not only to enjoy a stress-free child-rearing experience but also to join their children on a high-quality and inspiring journey. By staying at selected hotels within Galaxy Macau, children can immerse themselves in a range of EDUTAINMENT experiences, guided by Wavey, the beloved peacock mascot of Galaxy Kidz.









At Galaxy Kidz, young guests are warmly invited to participate in a variety of interactive programs and activities that bring edutainment to life.

A Warm Welcome from Galaxy Kidz



Young guests staying at Galaxy HotelTM, The Banyan Tree Macau, Okura Hotel Macau, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, or Andaz Macau are eligible for specially tailored welcome treats. Upon arrival, Wavey the peacock will greet them, guiding them through check-in and presenting them with a delightful game passport. Playful and child-friendly amenities are set up in hotel rooms, ensuring that young guests have a blast while their accompanying members enjoy a convenient and restful vacation. Birthday kids will also experience surprise parties meticulously prepared by the hotel, creating unforgettable memories.



Learn and Have Fun with Wavey



Young guests staying at any hotel within Galaxy Macau are eligible for a complimentary 2-hour access to the brand-new Galaxy Kidz Edutainment Center located on the second floor of Galaxy Hotel. Well designed by Manfred Yuen, a renowned young architect from Hong Kong SAR, and inspired by Wavey the peacock, this center is adorned with joyful decorations and offers themed activities and workshops tailored to each child's interests, providing opportunities to explore S.T.E.A.M. subjects. From scientific experiments in Wavey's Lab to culinary adventures in Wavey's Kitchen, there's something for every child to enjoy. Free Play offers outdoor fun, while Galaxy Kidz Movies and Wavey's Stories entertain and educate.



Explore the World While Playing



In addition to facilities and regular workshops, Galaxy Kidz offers a variety of educational yet enjoyable activities. These activities aim to enhance children's skills while they play, including fine motor skills and cognitive development. For example, the Sensory World encourages children to explore freely, stimulating their senses and fostering creativity. Moreover, Nature Explorers allows children to immerse themselves in nature at the tropical Grand Resort Deck, where they can learn about plants and insects or fly kites. For birthdays or other celebrations, heartwarming parties with adorable decorations and gifts from Wavey the peacock are available, creating cherished memories with families and friends.



Book a stay at Galaxy Macau to begin a new family tradition and indulge in a fun-filled educational holiday. For further details on the exhilarating experiences provided by Galaxy Kidz, please contact us at +853 8883 3753 or visit our official website at .











MENAFN19042024003551001712ID1108115764