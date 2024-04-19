Shuntuo's Soaring Export Indicates That The Global Market Demand For Kitchen Knives Has Increased

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Shenzhen Tornado Industry Co., Limited, operating under the esteemed brand“Shuntuo,” has become a prominent name in the global kitchen knife market since its establishment in 2015. As a professional supplier of kitchen knives and knives accessories, Shuntuo has been at the forefront of innovation, offering OEM/ODM services tailored to meet the diverse needs of culinary enthusiasts worldwide.







With its office situated in the vibrant city of Shenzhen and a well-equipped factory in Yangjiang, Shuntuo enjoys a strategic location that facilitates convenient transportation and easy access for international partners. The company's product lineup encompasses a wide array of kitchen knives, knife blocks, and sharpeners, each designed to meet the highest quality standards and cater to the specific requirements of professional chefs and home cooks alike.

Shuntuo's kitchen knives, which include Damascus steel knives , Japan steel knives, German steel knives, and various chromium steel options, have garnered acclaim in markets across North America, Europe, and beyond. The brand's knife blocks, available in bamboo magnetic, wood magnetic, and plastic variants, are equally appreciated for their quality and functionality.







Compliance with China Quality Standards, along with certifications from CE, LFGB, and FDA, underscores Shuntuo's unwavering commitment to quality. The company's four core advantages have been pivotal in its rapid rise to prominence:

1.A vast inventory of top-selling kitchen knives, with expedited delivery times of 2-3 days for in-stock items and a competitive 15-25 days for custom orders of up to 1000 pieces.

2 flexibility to accommodate custom logo requests without minimum order quantity (MOQ) requirements, ensuring that even sample orders with logos can be completed within a single day.

3 extensive range of kitchen knives and related accessories, backed by two decades of industry experience and a deep understanding of the culinary arts.

4 than ten years of international business experience, supported by a professional team including sales team, engineers, quality inspectors and designers, committed to providing one-stop service solutions.

Shuntuo's reputation, built over seven years, is a testament to its guiding principles of respect, mutual trust, higher quality, and better service. The company's mission to create sustainable value through its OEM and ODM“one-stop” service has resonated with customers and partners across the globe.

As the export demand for Shuntuo's kitchen knives continues to exceed supply, the brand's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction remains unwavering. Shuntuo's products are not just kitchen tools but are crafted to be an integral part of the culinary experience, promising durability, precision, and elegance.

The company warmly invites retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and all potential partners to visit their factory and establish a long-term, mutually beneficial business relationship. Shuntuo's open-door policy is a reflection of its collaborative spirit and desire to forge partnerships that contribute to its ongoing growth and success.

Shenzhen Tornado Industry Co., Limited, through its brand“Shuntuo,” continues to set the standard high in the kitchen knife industry. As the company forges ahead, its dedication to quality, innovation, and customer service is sure to keep it at the cutting edge of the global market.

For more information on Shuntuo's high quality chef knife and knives accessories, or to explore the possibilities of partnership, interested parties are encouraged to visit the company's official website. Shuntuo is eager to welcome the global community to experience the difference that has made it a favorite among discerning chefs and culinary professionals worldwide.

Contact information:

Company Name: Shenzhen Tornado Industry Co., Limited

Contact Person: Karen

Website: