(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) In leading the green business era with hydrogen energy, United Hydrogen Group is boldly exploring the hydrogen energy market in Southeast Asia, particularly in Singapore. This endeavor marks the beginning of a new chapter in green development.







As the global hydrogen energy industry enters a high-speed development phase, United Hydrogen Group, a company with deep technological expertise and abundant practical experience in the hydrogen energy field, is making significant strides forward. It has set its sights on the vibrant Southeast Asian market, particularly Singapore, an emerging hotbed for clean energy. This presents an opportunity for United Hydrogen Group to actively participate in and drive the region's hydrogen energy transformation and upgrade. This move not only extends the company's global strategy but also demonstrates its long-standing commitment to promoting global energy structural transformation and addressing climate change challenges.

United Hydrogen Group aims to establish a global energy network company based on a super plant model, which encompasses equipment manufacturing, green hydrogen production, hydrogen supply, trading, and applications. Positioned as a customized solutions provider for the hydrogen energy ecosystem, the company adopts a business model that emphasizes technology, operations, and valuable assets. It is dedicated to long-term global hydrogen energy operation services and strives to create an innovative ecological chain covering the entire life cycle of hydrogen energy, from equipment manufacturing and hydrogen energy preparation to hydrogen supply chains and commercial applications.







Singapore, as a financial and technological hub in Southeast Asia, has outlined ambitious plans for hydrogen energy development. The government actively promotes national hydrogen energy strategies and advocates for green energy transformation, providing strong policy support and market space. United Hydrogen Group recognizes the unique advantages of Singapore in the hydrogen energy industry chain, including an excellent environment for technological innovation, robust legal and regulatory frameworks, and its leading position in international trade and logistics.

Leveraging its platform advantages and flexible business model, United Hydrogen Group can quickly establish deep collaborations with various hydrogen energy industries in Singapore. It will focus on the following aspects:

1 research and innovation: Collaborating with local research institutions and universities, United Hydrogen Group will establish a hydrogen energy research center. It will concentrate on key technology research and innovation in hydrogen production through water electrolysis, hydrogen fuel cells, hydrogen storage, and transportation. The goal is to deliver more efficient, safer, and more economical hydrogen energy solutions to the entire Southeast Asian market.

2 construction: Actively participating in hydrogen energy infrastructure construction projects in Singapore and neighboring countries, including hydrogen production bases, hydrogen refueling station networks, hydrogen storage facilities, and hydrogen/liquid hydrogen transportation pipelines. This will establish a comprehensive hydrogen energy supply system.

5 cooperation and alliances: Collaborating closely with governments, businesses, and international organizations within the region, United Hydrogen Group will initiate and participate in various hydrogen energy industry alliances. The aim is to jointly promote policy coordination, standard development, resource sharing, and market development, accelerating the scaled development of the hydrogen energy industry throughout Southeast Asia.

4 of application scenarios: Targeting key areas such as transportation, industrial manufacturing, and power supply, United Hydrogen Group will promote the widespread application of hydrogen energy, particularly in heavy-duty vehicles, distributed power generation, and backup power systems. It will provide clean and low-carbon energy alternatives for Singapore and its neighboring countries.

Looking ahead, United Hydrogen Group will fully leverage its technological advantages across the entire hydrogen energy value chain. By collaborating with Singapore and other Southeast Asian countries, they will jointly write a new chapter in the hydrogen energy era and drive a new wave of global energy transformation, creating a green and sustainable future. This strategic expansion not only enhances United Hydrogen Group's competitive advantage in the international market but also contributes wisdom and strength to Singapore's ongoing exploration of hydrogen energy applications and to global energy transformation and environmental governance.







