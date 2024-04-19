Qatar Expresses Deep Regret At Security Council's Failure To Adopt Draft Resolution Accepting Palestine's Full Membership To UN

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar expressed its deep regret at the failure of the Security Council to adopt a draft resolution accepting the full membership of the State of Palestine in the United Nations, and considered it a sad day for justice and a setback for efforts to bring peace to the region.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed, in a statement today, that the failure of the Security Council to adopt the draft resolution reveals, time and again, its inability to carry out its responsibilities and role within the framework of maintaining international peace and security, especially in light of the brutal war on the Gaza Strip, which led to the worst humanitarian disaster the world has ever witnessed in the twenty-first century.

The Ministry renewed the State of Qatar's firm position in support of the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, foremost of which is their right to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

