American Water Positive on VETS 5 Star Designation

American Water (NYSE: AWK) saw its shares jump Friday, as the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company announced today it has earned the 2024 VETS Indexes 5 Star Employer designation provided by the VETS Indexes Employer Awards. The award recognizes American Water's commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing, and supporting veterans and the military-connected community.

“It is an honor for American Water to be acknowledged by VETS Indexes for our continued dedication to our veteran workforce,” said Melanie Kennedy, American Water Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer.“We value the chance to offer rewarding opportunities for our veterans, active duty, and military spouses and we are grateful to collaborate with many of them to deliver clean, safe, and reliable wastewater services across the nation, including 18 military bases.”

As the most objective and comprehensive evaluation of veteran employers, the VETS Indexes Employer Awards program has set a new standard in veteran employment data. The in-depth survey and recognition program analyze employers' policies, practices, and outcomes in detail, across the following categories: Veteran job candidate recruiting and hiring; Veteran employee development and retention; Veteran-inclusive policies and culture; Support for members of the National Guard and Reserves; Military spouse/family support.

