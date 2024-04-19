Heavy Rains Claim 36 Lives In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Relief Efforts Underway

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the relentless rains have exacted a heavy toll, with 36 lives lost and 46 individuals sustaining injuries. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has released a comprehensive report detailing the extensive loss of life and property attributed to the ongoing deluge.

The report reveals that among the deceased, 20 were children, 8 were men, and 8 were women.

Additionally, the injured count comprises 9 women, 33 men, and 11 children. A staggering 2391 houses bore the brunt of the calamity, with 388 houses destroyed and 2003 houses suffering partial damage due to collapsing walls and roofs across various districts.

The havoc wrought by heavy rains extended to numerous districts including Khyber, Dir Upper and Lower, Chitral Upper, Swat, Bajaur, Shangla, Mansehra, Mohmand, Malakand, Karak, Tank, Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Buner, Hangu, Battagram, Bannu, North and South Waziristan, Kohat, DI Khan, and Orakzai.

Responding to the crisis, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa directed the PDMA to allocate 110 million rupees for financial aid and relief operations in the affected districts. Relief materials, including tents, mats, kitchen sets, blankets, beds, tarpaulins, solar lamps, and essential daily items, were promptly dispatched to areas hit hardest by the calamity, including Swat, Lower Chitral, Bajaur, Lower Kohistan, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mohmand, Dir Upper, Tank, and DI Khan.

With forecasts predicting intermittent rainfall until April 21, the PDMA has issued a stern advisory to all district administrations to remain vigilant and undertake preemptive measures. The emergency operation center of the PDMA stands fully activated, and citizens are urged to report any emergencies or untoward incidents promptly by dialing 1700.