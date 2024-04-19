Turkiye-Azerbaijan Business Forum To Be Held In Ankara Invites Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

A Turkish-Azerbaijani business forum will be held in Ankara onMay 8 with the support of the Ministry of Economy, Export andInvestment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), Turkish Foreign EconomicRelations Agency (DEİK) and the Union of Chambers and Exchanges ofTurkey (TOBB).

Azernews reports, citing AZPROMO, that theevent will be attended by representatives of the public sector ofboth countries as well as entrepreneurs operating in various fieldsof the economy.

Azerbaijani entrepreneurs who want to participate in thebusiness forum can contact the following e-mail or phonenumbers:

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel.: (+994 12) 598-01-47/48 (ext. - 3629)

Mobile: (+994 50) 739-95-38;

Contact person: Sanan Saftarov