Baku French High School Discloses Reason For Suspension Of Activity

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The main reasons for the decision to suspend the activity of theBaku French High School are that the number of students of the BakuFrench High School Educational Complex (BFL) during its 10-yearoperation is significantly lower than the number envisaged in theaction plan, difficulties related to maintenance costs, as well asthe economic inefficiency of the activity.

It was reported that the Azerbaijan International EducationCentre Public Union (IEC) made a decision to cancel the lyceum,which is its founder.

According to the information, the school intended for 320students did not reach the target set by the founder during theseyears, it could not pass the barrier of 200 people (60%). This, inturn, seriously affected the school's profitability, and thefounder had to cover additional expenses for the continuation ofBFL's activities from his own budget every year.

"Considering the above, it was considered impossible by thefounder to continue the activities of BFL in the current situation into account that the academic year at BFL will end on July1, students will continue their studies until the end of theeducational programme, and the decision on cancellation will bemade only on July 1 and will enter into force as of theabovementioned date," the report said.