Ukrainian Forces Repel Four Attacks In Orikhiv Sector, 11 Assaults In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian defenders have repelled four attacks by Russian invaders in the Orikhiv sector and 11 assaults on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region.

Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

In the operational area of the Southern Defense Forces, Ukrainian forces are engaged in daily counter-battery warfare and repelling enemy assaults. The enemy still attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions.

"On the Orikhiv axis, the occupiers carried out four assaults, including three near Staromaiorske and one near Robotyne. They achieved no success," the post reads.

War update: 86 combat clashes in Ukraine in past day

On the left bank of the Dnipro River, in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region, enemy forces launched 11 assaults on the bridgehead near Krynky. As a result, they retreated to their original positions with losses.

Ukrainian fighters continued to take measures to hold and fortify positions.

In the past 24 hours, the invaders carried out nine airstrikes in the Orikhiv sector, using eight guided aerial bombs and more than 60 unguided aerial missiles.

In the Kherson sector, the Russians carried out an airstrike, using about ten unguided aerial missiles.