World Wildlife Fund Launches New PSA To Combat Plastic Pollution Featuring U2 Song 'Beautiful Day'

MENAFN - 3BL) Today, World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the global conservation nonprofit, released a new Public Service Announcement (PSA) ahead of Earth Day (April 22nd), and ahead of the upcoming global plastic treaty negotiations (April 23-29). The PSA, geared towards addressing the global plastic pollution crisis, features 'Beautiful Day' the iconic song by U2, and pairs with a child's voiceover bringing an unfiltered and hopeful and powerful message to this critical issue.

In an historic move in 2022, 175 nations voted to adopt a United Nations-led global treaty to end plastic pollution. The goal is to hold all countries to a high common standard on plastic consumption and create a legally binding and equitable treaty that delivers a clear path toward a future free from plastic pollution. WWF stands at the forefront of advocating for the swift finalization and implementation of this treaty. Harnessing the power of music, the PSA aims to galvanize people in support of this treaty and raise awareness about the urgent need to change the way we make, use, and recycle plastic.

The Edge, guitarist of U2, stated: We have to wake up to the fact that single use plastic is a biohazard. Today no human or animal is safe from its impacts. It's a convenience that we cannot afford.”

Erin Simon, WWF's vice president and head of plastic waste + business, added: “It will take everyone - businesses, governments, individuals and even the biggest bands in the world to finally solve the plastic pollution crisis that is crushing our planet. If we truly want more beautiful days ahead – the time to act is now.”

The PSA will air nationally across various platforms, encouraging individuals and communities to learn more and take action against plastic pollution. The spot is available in both English and Spanish.

For more information on WWF's efforts to combat plastic pollution and how people can get involved in supporting the global plastic treaty, please visit wwf/plastics .

PSA spots for media use can be found here .

About World Wildlife Fund (WWF)

WWF is one of the world's leading conservation organizations, working for 60 years in nearly 100 countries to help people and nature thrive. With the support of more than 5 million supporters worldwide, WWF is dedicated to delivering science-based solutions to preserve the diversity and abundance of life on Earth, halt the degradation of the environment, and combat the climate crisis. Visit worldwildlife to learn more; follow @WWFNews on Twitter to keep up with the latest conservation news; and sign up for our newsletter and news alerts here .