Domestic Violence And Mental Health Most Pressing Social Issues For Australian Women According To Nielsen Research

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on Nielsen News Center

In recognition of International Women's Day , Nielsen, a global leader in audience measurement, data, and analytics, released its latest Consumer & Media View (CMV) data highlighting the social issues of greatest concern to Australian women.

The CMV insights, which take a deep dive into the social concerns among different Australian female demographics, highlighted domestic violence and mental health as the most pressing social issues concerning the nation's women – ranking higher than other significant concerns, like education, health, and economic growth.

Analysis of the research also showed a strong link between lifestyle, community engagement, and the level of concern Australian women have about domestic violence.

According to the data, women who name domestic violence as their biggest social concern were 17% less likely to have taken part in sport over the last 12 months, and 22% less likely to have socialised over a drink, or visited a bar or club in the last month.

Additionally they skewed heavily towards more solitary activities, like reading and cooking, as opposed to community or group activities.

Nielsen Pacific MD, Monique Perry said:“Our latest findings highlight a significant concern among Australian women regarding domestic violence and mental health.

This valuable data underscores the importance of community engagement and support networks in addressing the challenges faced by women concerned with these issues and strongly suggests that regular ties to community groups, sports teams, and other social activities can provide a vital support network for women during challenging times.”

Nielsen Consumer & Media View Pacific Lead, Sonia Marine added: “These Nielsen CMV insights demonstrate the importance of understanding communities and groups so policymakers and organisations can create better support systems and develop inclusive programs that address the concerns of at-risk groups. The data highlights that engaging in community activities and building supportive networks can have a significant positive impact on women in need.”

