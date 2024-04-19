French Police Surround Iran Consulate In Paris, Arrest Man Threatening To Blow Himself Up

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The French Police surrounded the Iran consulate in Paris on Friday before arresting a man threatening to blow himself up. Witnesses had earlier seen the suspect entering the premises while“carrying a grenade or an explosive belt”. An elite police unit was mobilised after the consulate requested an intervention and the whole neighbourhood around the consulate in 16th district was cordoned off.
