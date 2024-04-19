Who Is Nalin Prabhat, Senior IPS Officer Appointed As Chief Of India's Counter-Terrorism Force NSG?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) New Delhi: The government on Friday appointed senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Nalin Prabhat as the chief of National Security Guard (NSG), the country's counter-terrorism force.

A 1992-batch Andhra Pradesh cadre IPS officer Nalin Prabhat, is currently serving as the Additional Director General in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved his appointment as the Director General, NSG for a period up to August 31, 2028 i.e. the date of his superannuation," a government order read.

Also known as the "Black Cats", the federal contingency force NSG was raised in 1984.

Prior to Prabhat's appointment, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) chief Daljit Singh Chawdhary was having the additional charge of the NSG.

Here's all you need to know about NSG's new chief Nalin Prabhat

Before this role, Nalin Prabhat dedicated approximately 17 years to the CRPF, serving in various capacities such as deputy inspector-general and inspector general. He also spent three years until 2006 with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) as a commandant.

The ITBP's responsibilities include guarding the borders with Tibet and Bhutan.

During his tenure in Andhra Pradesh, he managed the law and order situation in three districts-Karimnagar, Cuddapa, and Warangal-before transitioning to central deputation as the deputy director-general of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) in July 2004.

A graduate from St. Stephen's College, University of Delhi, Nalin Prabhat began his career in the police service in 1992.

Throughout his 32-year police service career, he has earned numerous awards, including the Police Medal for Gallantry (with 2nd bar), Parakram Padam, Antrik Suraksha Seva Padak (Andhra Pradesh), Antrik Suraksha Seva Padak (Jammu & Kashmir), Police (Special Duty) Medal and Bar (Jammu & Kashmir), and Police Medal for Meritorious Service.