Karnataka: BJP Worker Dies After Being Run Over By Car During Election Campaign In Kodagu, Sec 144 Imposed

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A BJP worker lost his life in a car accident while on duty during the election campaign near Valnoor

village in Karnataka's Kodagu district. The incident occurred on Thursday night, claiming the life of Ramappa, aged 60, and leaving two others, Ratish (35) and Chandraraja (55), with serious injuries. The car involved in the accident was later found near Chiklihole, and an accused has been apprehended by the police.

The Kodagu Superintendent of Police responded to the situation, swiftly taking action. Confirming the seriousness of the incident, an FIR under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for murder has been registered against three individuals allegedly connected to the tragedy.

The District Collector of Siddapur imposed a ban on protests following the accidental death of BJP workers, enforcing Section 144 for law and order. Prohibitory orders affect Siddapur city, Valnur, Arekadu, Nellihudikeri, and nearby areas, with a curfew till 10 pm Friday, urging no gatherings of more than five people and no protest activities.

The timing of the incident adds to the tension, as the Election Commission recently announced the dates for the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka. With polling scheduled for April 26 and May 7, the state braces for a heightened political atmosphere.

In the wake of Ramappa's death and the injuries sustained by Ratish and Chandraraja, BJP workers expressed their anguish by staging protests and blocking roads in Madikeri and Siddapur. This led to a standstill in vehicular traffic on the Siddapur-Madikeri Road.

Kodagu Mysore Lok Sabha candidate Yaduveer and former MLA KG Bopaiah Appachchu Ranjan visited the Siddapur Hospital in Virajpet taluk to express their condolences and support for the injured workers. Meanwhile, a gathering of hundreds of Hindu activists protested against the government in front of the Siddapur Mortuary Road, demanding the presence of the District Collector at the scene.