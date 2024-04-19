‘Mlecchan’ Title Poster: ‘Aadujeevitham’ Fame Actor KR Gokul’S First Look Out

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) KR Gokul, who made an amazing start with Blessy's Aadujeevitham, will next appear as the lead in Vinod Raman Nair's next film Mlecchan. The first look at the movie was revealed on Tuesday.



The film is produced by Vinod Raman Nair, Bhavesh Patel, Ashlesha Rao, Abhinay Bahurupi, and Praful Helode. Pradeep Nair is the cinematographer, and Sunil S Pillai serves as the editor. Abhinay Bahurupi, one of the producers, will be in charge of the music.

Gokul played Hakeem in Aadujeevitham, for which he underwent a significant bodily metamorphosis. Gokul shed more than 20 kilograms after being inspired by Christian Bale's astonishing transformation in the 2004 film The Machinist. Aside from his spectacular makeover, the debutant's portrayal of an innocent youngster trapped in slavery has garnered attention.

The film Aadujeevitham is an international co-production between companies in India and the United States. It is based on the 2008 best-selling Malayalam novel "Aadujeevitham" by Benyamin, which recounts the real-life story of Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant laborer. Najeeb, like thousands of other Indians, was coerced into slavery as a goatherd on isolated farms in the deserts of Saudi Arabia by native Arabs.