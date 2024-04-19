Mouni Roy HOT SEXY Photos: 'Naagin' Actress Raises Temperature As She Dons Sizzling Saree With Backless Blouse

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Actress Mouni Roy is oozing hotness on social media with her latest red carpet outfit, a sizzling hot saree.
On Thursday, the Bollywood diva posted a series of pictures on social media where she was clicked wearing a white saree.
Mouni Roy arrived in style for a special screening of MAMI Select, a selection of iPhone-shot flicks.
For the event, the 'Gold' actress chose a dazzling white saree and a backless blouse with a plunging neckline.
The actress paired her ensemble with a silver heart-shaped clutch and heavy danglers. Her makeup was flawless, and her hair was perfectly tied in a bun.
Sharing the pictures she wrote, "Saree girl in every shade, saree love never fades, a saree is where beauty meets tradition, every saree has a story to tell."
Mouni Roy has gone a long way from her television start on Ekta Kapoor's 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and has become the highest-paid Hindi television actress.
