'Even Iqbal Ansari Attended Ram Mandir Inauguration': PM Modi Takes A Dig At Congress (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (April 19) addressed a gathering in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, amid the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections stressing the critical role of citizen participation in shaping India's trajectory over the next five years. Highlighing the significance of the electoral process, PM Modi stressed India's potential as a global powerhouse.

During his speech, PM Modi also highlighted the transformative journey of the Ansari family, particularly Iqbal Ansari, who had been associated with the legal battle over the Babri Masjid.

'Supplier of terror now longs for flour supply': PM Modi slams Pakistan in Damoh address; top quotes (WATCH)

"Two generations of Ansari family fought for Babri Masjid, against Hindus in the court. Iqbal Ansari and his family fought the battle for centuries, but when the Supreme Court decided in favour of Hindus, even they welcomed the verdict," PM Modi said.

"Not just this, during the Ram Mandir stone laying ceremony, the Ram Mandir Trust sent invitations to everyone, and you will be happy to know that (Iqbal) Ansari attended the event," PM Modi further said.

Despite generations of opposition, including legal disputes, the Ansari family showcased remarkable acceptance following the Supreme Court's verdict favoring the construction of the Ram Mandir.

Air India suspends flights to and from Tel Aviv until April 30 in view of situation in Middle East

As PM Modi addressed the public rally, Phase-I of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 was underway across the country, encompassing 102 Parliamentary constituencies.

With an estimated 16.63 crore voters participating, facilitated by 1.87 lakh polling stations, the electoral process aimed to ensure a seamless and democratic expression of the nation's will.