VIRAL VIDEO: 'I Should've Done Better', Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reacts After Watching THIS Video

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) When the song

"Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava"

from the hit film Pushpa: The Rise was released, it went viral. Samantha Ruth Prabhu lit up the screen with her fiery performance. Her never-before-seen avatar astounded her followers and captured their hearts. Despite being labelled an item song, the song conveys an appropriate social message. The song quickly became an internet hit, with many people attempting to replicate the Yashoda

actress's

hook moves. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Trisha Krishnan

were drawn

to this lively beat after seeing a lovely little child dance to it.

Ayra Maryam, a cute girl dressed in beige-golden traditional clothing, is seen replicating Samantha Ruth

Prabhu's

hook steps on a white platform covered with flowers. It appears to be a wedding ceremony video. She could

be seen

dancing with two other girls who subsequently went away, and Ayra stole the show with her

wonderful

skills. It immediately caught the attention of the Kushi actress, who reshared it as an Instagram story (which has since

deleted) and wrote,

“Seeing this video, maybe I

should've

done better.”

The caption reads,“Never miss a chance to dance. also, don't forget to rock while dancing. Thank you all. Samantha Ruth Prabhu noticed and reposted it as a story.”

Trisha Krishnan shared her reacting to the clip and wrote,

“Too good.” TV actress Ridhima Pandit also reacted with both-hands-raised emojis.

The Telugu version of Oo Antava is performed by Indravathi Chauhan and written by Chandrabose. Devi Sri Prasad created the music. Ganesh Acharya created the sophisticated dance movements for the song, which features Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Besides the song,

Sukumar's

Pushpa- The Rise received widespread acclaim for its plot and performance. It proved to be a commercially successful film, generating around Rs 373 crore at the box office. It became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2021. This film was also awarded the National Film Award for Best Actor by Allu Arjun.



Sukumar is now directing the

film's

second instalment, Pushpa- The Rule. The film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, and many others.