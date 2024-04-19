Sherlyn Chopra HOT SEXY Pictures: 6 Times The Actress Flaunted Her BOLD Body

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sherlyn Chopra often takes to Instagram to drop her hot and sexy images.

Sherlyn Chopra debuted in 2007 with the film 'Red Swastik' and is an Indian Bollywood celebrity who has appeared in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil films, primarily in lead roles.

Chopra earned global prominence in July 2012 when she appeared nude for American Playboy magazine, becoming the first Indian to do so.



The photographs were revealed two years later when she was then chosen to host the sixth season of the MTV show Splitsvilla.

In December 2013, she debuted her music single "Bad Girl" and she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss in 2009.

According to Chopra, her extended job struggle resulted in sexual exploitation in the profession, which led to her becoming a prominent voice in India's "Me Too" movement.

Chopra's Instagram is currently termed the thirst trap account as people can't easily go off it ones they are on it.

