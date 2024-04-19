Hubballi Horror: Neha Hiremath's Father Says 'Love Jihad' Is Spreading Rapidly, Urges Govt Action (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The tragic and brutal murder of Neha Hiremath, a 23-year-old first-year MCA student, has sent shockwaves through the city of Hubballi and stirred a national debate on the alarming rise of 'love jihad.' Neha, the daughter of Congress Corporator Niranjan Hiremath, was fatally stabbed by her acquaintance inside the BVB college campus on Thursday, allegedly after she rejected his proposal.

In a heart-wrenching appeal to the public and authorities, Neha's grief-stricken father, Niranjan Hiremath, expressed his anguish and concern over the increasing incidents related to 'love jihad.' He emphasized the urgent need for action to address this disturbing trend that he believes is spreading rapidly among youngsters.

Also read:

Hubballi horror: Family breaks down as Neha Hiremath laid to rest after brutal murder, outrage ensues (WATCH)

Speaking to reporters amidst tears and sorrow, Hiremath lamented the loss of his beloved daughter and urged mothers and girls to remain vigilant, emphasizing the importance of accompanying daughters to college to ensure their safety.

"Yes, incidents are taking place on these lines. When we see incidents around us, brutality is on rise. I don't know why these youngsters are taking the wrong paths and have such a mindset. Our demand is that no girl from a poor family should undergo this trauma. I feel that 'love jihad' is spreading rapidly an I also feel that," the Hubballi Corporator told reports on Friday.

"I had only one girl and have one boy, who were like my two eyes. For 25 years, I did not have tears in my eyes. Look at us in what situation we are in now. I appeal to all mothers and girls, if you are sending your daughters to the college, you should also go with them to the college and ensure that no one is trailing them and following them. What happened to us should not happen to anyone. The situation is very sensitive around us," he added.

"The government is all set to provide 50 percent reservation for women. In all fronts women are ahead. If things go in this manner, what would be the situation? I appeal to the state government and all leaders to take suitable action in this regard," he concluded.

Earlier today,

Hiremath revealed that the accused, identified as Fayaz, had proposed to Neha, but she had rejected his advances due to differences in religion. He described how Fayaz, driven by anger, brutally attacked Neha inside the college campus, resulting in her untimely death.

In response to the tragic incident, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned the act and assured swift action, emphasizing the importance of upholding justice and maintaining societal peace. He underscored the government's commitment to conducting a thorough investigation and ensuring that the accused faces the full extent of the law.

Also read:

Hubli horror: Chilling CCTV footage of corporator's daughter stabbed 9 times in BVB campus surfaces (WATCH)

"An accused has already been arrested in connection with the incident and I have instructed the Director General of Police to conduct a strict investigation and take action to ensure maximum punishment for the accused," the Karnataka CM said in a post on 'X'.

"In connection with the incident, no one should get agitated and take law into their hands or attempt to disturb peace of the society. It is our duty to get justice for the death of the young woman, in this regard the police department will work hard," he added.