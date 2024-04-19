Escalation And Market Impact: Israel’S Strike On Iran

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Thursday, April 18, 2024, Israeli airstrikes targeted Iran following a drone and missile attack on April 13.



At 9:30 PM Brasília time, drones were detecte over Isfahan, Iran, but the damage has not been fully assessed.



Explosions were heard near Ghahjaworstan, 340 km from Tehran, near major nuclear sites like Natanz.



The Fars News Agency reassured that Isfahan's nuclear sites were secure.



Iran's air defenses shot down several drones, with Hossein Dalirian confirming on X and criticizing the U.S. media's depiction.



Sirens sounded in northern Israel, not signaling an Iranian counterstrike. These areas regularly face threats from Hezbollah and Hamas.



CNN reported that the U.S. knew of Israel's planned retaliatio but did not endorse it.







Iran had warned that any retaliatory actions by Israel would provoke a significant response, coinciding with the birthday of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.



Subsequently, oil prices reacted sharply. By 11:50 PM Brasília time, Brent crude oil prices had jumped to $90.45 per barrel, up 3.34%.



This rise followed a slight decline the previous day, underscoring the sensitive interplay between geopolitical events and market dynamics.



This conflict has roots in an earlier Israeli bombardment in Damascus on April 1, which resulted in eight deaths, including a Revolutionary Guard general.



Though Israel did not confirm its role, the attack is widely attributed to them.



The unfolding events continue to influence global politics and economic stability, as nations worldwide monitor the evolving military and diplomatic interactions.

