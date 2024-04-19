Friday’S Morning Call: A Week Of Wavering Fortunes

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As the week drew to a close, Friday mirrored Thursday's calm, lacking impactful economic data to stir the financial markets.



Despite the day's quietude, the Brazilian stock market, B3 , remained a focal point due to the Ibovespa' persistent decline.



On the previous day, the index scraped by, barely maintaining stability and closing almost unchanged.



During the night, Israel conducted airstrikes on Ira in retaliation for an attack on April 13.



Consequently, Brent crude oil prices spiked to $90.45 per barrel, up 3.34% by 11:50 PM Brasília time.







The effects on the market and future developments remain to be seen.



Over the week, the Ibovespa's fluctuations painted a picture of uncertainty:







Monday saw a dip of 0.43%, ending at 125,405.



By Tuesday, it had fallen further, by 0.75%, to 124,399.



Wednesday's decline was slight, just 0.17%, closing at 124,171.

A marginal rise of 0.02% on Thursday brought it to 124,196.







The Dow Jones inched up by 0.06%, to 37,775.38.



The S&P 500 dropped slightly by 0.22%, to 5,011.12.

The Nasdaq faced a sharper decline of 0.52%, finishing at 15,601.50.



Bank of America's recent analysis introduced a sobering perspective, predicting the Ibovespa might sink below 120,000-a sentiment now shared by 20% of surveyed managers.This outlook marked a significant pivot from March's more optimistic projections.Speculation about the index's potential to set new records in 2024 persisted, especially against last year's speculative chatter about a year-end peak of 150,000 points.Attention also turned to Sabesp (SBSP3), with Itaú BBA and XP affirming buy ratings after São Paulo announced its governance model post-privatization.The city council's approval further underscored this optimism.Friday's Morning Call: A Week of Wavering FortunesStateside, the stock markets presented a mixed scene, influenced by Middle Eastern tensions and the Federal Reserve's hint at enduring high rates.This brewed a cautious atmosphere as earnings reports unfolded, highlighted by Netflix's performance after the market closed:This week's market movements offered a glimpse into the global financial landscape's delicate balance, shaped by geopolitical strains, policy shifts, and corporate narratives.