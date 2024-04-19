(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a striking statement on Thursday, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro voiced concerns about Brazil teetering on the brink of dictatorship.



He shared this sentiment through a video posted on social media, rallying supporters to convene in Copacabana for a Sunday morning demonstration.



Bolsonaro's call to action was spurred by a sense of urgency over perceived threats to freedom of speech .



He implored his audience to join him in a peaceful stand for democracy, hinting at the gravity of the situation not just for individual futures, but for subsequent generations as well.



Coinciding with Bolsonaro's alarm was the release of a report from the U.S. Republican Party's Judiciary Committee.







This report disclosed secretive attempts by Brazilian judicial authorities to suppress around 150 social media profiles.



These actions were led by Justice Alexandre de Moraes of the Supreme Federal Court and the Superior Electoral Court.



The timing of this revelation-just a day prior-added weight to Bolsonaro's claims. Bolsonaro avoided direct references to this report in his public call.



Instead, he focused on advocating for a non-violent gathering in Copacabana, emphasizing its purpose as a defense of democratic values.

Brazil on the Brink: Bolsonaro's Warning of Dictatorship

The Judiciary Committee's report, based on documents from Elon Musk's X Corp, accused the Brazilian electoral court of censoring Bolsonaro after the 2022 presidential elections.



This allegation adds complexity to the already tense relationship between the judiciary and political figures in Brazil.



Notably, a judicial order dated November 22, 2023, found Bolsonaro guilty of spreading misleading propaganda via social media platforms.



Recently, Justice Moraes broadened an investigation to encompass Elon Musk , after Musk defied court orders to block profiles accused of threatening democracy.



This expansion reflects ongoing efforts to regulate social media's impact on democratic processes.



Musk now faces inquiries related to potential criminal incitement and obstruction of justice.



These unfolding events paint a troubling picture of the state of political discourse and judicial oversight in Brazil.



As Bolsonaro prepares for his Copacabana demonstration, the world watches closely, aware of the delicate balance between maintaining order and suppressing dissent.

