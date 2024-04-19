Closing The Darién Gap: José Raúl Mulino’S Bold Election Promise

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) José Raúl Mulino, leading Panama's presidential race, has vowed to close the Darién Gap, a notorious and dense jungle corridor that serves as the only land route between Colombia and Panama.









In recent years, this area has become a critical path for migrants, particularly those escaping economic struggles in Venezuela. Others journey from distant regions such as Sub-Saharan Africa and Central Asia.









Mulino's commitment targets the dangerous migration through the Darién Gap, addressing security and humanitarian challenges facing Panama.



His approach includes proposal that humorously echoes former U.S. President Donald Trump's infamous border policy.







Mulino joked about requesting "a little bit of cement" from Trump to build another wall, underscoring the extend of his plan.



With experience as Minister of Government and Justice and Minister of Public Security, Mulino understands Panama's security and immigration issues.



His past responsibilities have directly influenced his current stance on national and regional migration issues, shaping his policies and public declarations.



Mulino's radical proposal has sparked intense debate, bringing the broader implications of migration into the regional spotlight.



With the elections nearing, the impact of his stance on voters remains uncertain.



It prompts a broader dialogue about the balance between securing borders and ensuring humane treatment of migrants.









Closing the Darién Gap highlights migration policy's complexity and its significant impact on Panama's security and humanitarian future.









MENAFN19042024007421016031ID1108115549