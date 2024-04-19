Countdown To Bitcoin’S Fourth Halving: What To Expect

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The crypto community is buzzing with anticipation as the fourth Bitcoin halving approaches on Friday, April 19.



Set for around 10:30 PM Brasília time, this pivotal event will slash the issuance rate of Bitcoin, the premier cryptocurrency, by half.



Bitcoin halving, a fundamental mechanism occurring every four years, cuts the mining rewards of Bitcoin in half.



This reduction in new coin issuance heightens Bitcoin 's scarcity, a key feature since its creation over a decade ago by the enigmatic Satoshi Nakamoto.









Bitcoin's design, mimicking precious metals like gold, includes a hard cap of 21 million units, with over 19 million already mined.







This comparison has been drawn by experts such as BlackRock 's CEO Larry Fink.









Since its introduction in 2010, Bitcoin has surged spectacularly, outpacing expectations with a valuation increase of over 1.4 million times.



Historical data paints a vivid picture of Bitcoin's price movements post-halving:







The 2008 halving saw Bitcoin at $13, soaring to $1,152 the following year.



In 2016, the price jumped from $664 pre-halving to $17,760 afterward.

The 2020 event escalated prices from $9,734 to a staggering $67,549.



Post-halving rallies spark investor belief in Bitcoin's ascent, though some experts see them as coincidental patterns.The Anticipation of the HalvingThe anticipation of the halving generates a mixed reaction among experts, combining optimism with a note of caution.Since halvings are scheduled every 210,000 blocks rather than fixed dates, the community closely monitors this cycle through various blockchain data websites.These platforms offer a real-time countdown, enabling users to stay informed about the upcoming halving events.As the countdown to this transformative cryptocurrency event progresses, global market watchers eagerly anticipate if it will mirror past halving trends.It could potentially set the stage for another monumental price surge in Bitcoin's evolving narrative.