Recent satellite images have consistently shown two Chinese warships at Cambodia's Ream Naval Base, sparking discussions about the enduring nature of China's military involvement in the region.









The People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) corvettes, stationed primarily at a new pier, indicate a potential permanent deployment.























The analysis from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS ) indicates that these ships occupied the pier for 85 out of 91 clear days documented.



There were only brief vacancies observed during this period.















Chinese-backed expansion and modernization at the base bolster claims of significant Chinese influence in the region.













Cambodia's naval modernization aligns with plans for advanced warships acquisition, signaling a strategic enhancement in naval capabilities.

















Former Defense Minister Tea Banh, who visited the ships in December, remains pivotal in defense upgrades despite role transition.

















Cambodian leaders, including the current and former Prime Ministers, have repeatedly denied any agreements allowing a permanent foreign military presence.



Such arrangements would contradict the nation's constitution and the principles of its sovereignty.

















Persistent Chinese naval presence at Ream raises international concern for Southeast Asia 's strategic implications.

















Chinese Navy's exclusive use of new facilities, despite Cambodian assurances, suggests strategic military alignment with China.

















As this situation develops, it raises significant questions about regional security dynamics and Cambodia's foreign policy directions. This reflects broader geopolitical tensions in Southeast Asia.



In short, Ream Naval Base's continued use by Chinese forces highlights a significant regional contention in international relations.









