Israeli Occupation Kills Palestinian Man, Wounds Two Others In Tulkarm

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, April 19 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian man was martyred and two others wounded by the Israeli occupation forces on Friday in an attack on Nur Shams refugee camp in eastern Tulkarm in the West Bank.

Seleem Ghannam, 30, was martyred and two others wounded by the gunfire of Palestinian occupation forces, Palestinian news agency (Wafa) quoted some local sources as saying, adding that two of Ghannam's brothers were also killed during Israeli occupation's attacks on the camp on October 19.

Meanwhile, Palestine Red Crescent Society said the Israeli occupation prevented its teams from reaching the injured to offer medical services. (end)

