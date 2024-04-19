LS Polls: Tamil Nadu Records 63.20 Pc Voting Till 5 Pm

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, April 19 (IANS) Tamil Nadu recorded voter turnout of 63.20 per cent till 5 p.m. in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls on Friday.

Polling was held in all 39 Lok Sabha seats in the first phase of general elections.

Dharmapuri Lok Sabha constituency recorded the highest poll percentage -- 67.52 -- with Namakkal, Arani, and Kallakurichi following at 67.37, 67. 34 and 67.23 per cent, respectively.

Chennai North recorded 59.16 percentage while Chennai Central and South followed with 57. 25 and 57.04 poll percentages, respectively.

There are 6.23 crore voters in Tamil Nadu, of which 3.17 crore are women and 3.06 crore voters are men.

There are also 8,467 transgender voters in the state. A total of 10.92 lakh voters are in the age group of 18-19 years of age.

Of the 950 candidates in the fray in the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu, 874 are men and 76 women.