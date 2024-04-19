Zelensky Inspects Construction Of Fortifications In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has held a meeting on the security situation and inspected the construction of fortifications as part of a working trip to the eastern Donetsk region.
The head of state announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"In the Donetsk region, I held a meeting on the regional security situation and the protection of people," he wrote.
Video: Official Telegram channel of the President of Ukraine
Zelensky listened to reports by Commander of the Ukrainian Joint Forces, General Yurii Sodol, Donetsk regional governor Vadym Filashkin, and the heads of the regional directorates of the Security Service of Ukraine and National Polic.
Zelensky thanked all those who defend the country and people.
"I thank everyone who works for Ukraine on a daily basis," the head of state summed up.
Photo credit: Office of the President of Ukraine
