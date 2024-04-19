Azercell Participates In ADA Employability Week

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The leading telecommunications company will offer internshipopportunities to five students.

Azercell is pleased to announce its participation in ADAUniversity's Employability Week. The event serves as a platform forconnecting students and companies and promoting career explorationand skill development. Employability Week provides invaluableopportunities for students to engage with industry professionalsand gain insights into various sectors. Azercell's participation inthis initiative reflects the company's commitment to developingtalent and contributing to developing future professionals.

The seminars conducted by Azercell during Employability Weekwill cover a range of topics, including insights into thetelecommunications sector, the role of emotional intelligence,mastering interview skills, upskilling for success and work ethics,entrepreneurship and innovation in telecommunications, theimportance of personal branding, and digital networking.

As a result of final assessments and interviews, Azercell willselect five outstanding students from ADA University as winners andoffer them internship opportunities during the summer term. Theseinternships will provide students with practical experience andexposure to the telecommunications industry.

"We are excited to participate in ADA Employability Week andcontribute to the career development of students," said DilaraHuseynova, Director of Human Capital Management at Azercell. "Bysharing our expertise and offering internship opportunities, wewant to empower the next generation of professionals and help themsucceed in the job market.

Each year, dozens of scholarship holders complete internships inthe development program. At Azercell young fellows develop skillsin the telecommunications sector and gain valuable experience thatwill help them in future careers.