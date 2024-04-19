Australian Priest Converts To Islam After 45 Years In The Church

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) After dedicating 45 years to the Church, Australian priest Gould David made a profound announcement of his conversion to Islam, accompanied by a change in his name to Abdul Rahman.

David's remarkable journey towards Islam commenced during a trip to Perth to attend his brother-in-law's funeral. A pivotal moment occurred when he booked a hotel merely 150 meters away from Perth's main mosque.

While passing by the mosque, he felt an inexplicable urge to visit, leading him to encounter an imam who graciously gifted him a copy of the Quran.

Recalling the momentous event to The Deen Show, David expressed,“For years, I had the Quran on my bookshelf, barely touched it, but this time, I went back to the hotel and knelt, asking God to show me the absolute truth, whether Islam is true or not, whether Christianity is right or wrong, whether Orthodox Christianity is right or wrong. I prayed for a few moments on my knees.”

Continuing his account, he revealed,“I kneeled and prayed, then I sat down and read the Quran, and I realized intuitively, intellectually, emotionally, and spiritually that this is the true word of God.”

David's journey serves as a testament to the transformative power of faith and the pursuit of spiritual truth, resonating deeply with individuals across diverse religious backgrounds.