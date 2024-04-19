Maha: 5 Vidarbha Constituencies Record 54.85 Pc Polling Till 5 Pm

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Five Vidarbha seats in Maharashtra recorded at least 54.85 per cent polling till 5 pm on Friday, election officials said.
The five Lok Sabha constituency-wise percentages in the first phase are as follows:
Ramtek 52.38 per cent; Nagpur 47.91 per cent; Bhandara-Gondia 56.87 per cent; Gadchiroli-Chimur 64.95 per cent and Chandrapur is 55.11 per cent.
