Turkey Visa For Mexican, Emirate, Fiji, Indonesian Citizens

Turkey Visa for Mexican Citizens

The Turkey e-Visa program was initiated by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2013. Mexican citizens can easily and quickly apply for a Turkish visa online. The Turkish e-Visa applications of citizens from Mexico are now being approved. Turkish authorities allow Mexican citizens to acquire electronic visas. This technological method was put into place to enhance both the convenience and safety of traveling to Turkey. Mexican nationals planning a trip to Turkey for tourism, business, transit, or medical purposes are required to obtain a Turkey e-Visa beforehand. Mexican nationals intending to travel to Turkey for a period of less than 90 days are required to request a visa while in Mexico. Turkish e-Visas have taken the place of traditional diplomatic visas for Mexican citizens. Mexican citizens may visit Turkey for up to 30 days for business or pleasure. Mexican citizens are allowed single entry to Turkey for up to 30 days with the Turkey e-Visa, which is issued upon arrival. The electronic visa is valid for 180 days after entry. Mexico passport holders can use e-Visa for single entry and stay 90 days (3 months). For other types of travel, such as studying or working in Turkey and staying longer than 3 months, Mexican citizens must obtain a Turkish tourist visa through an embassy or consulate. Mexicans must meet Turkey's eVisa requirements to apply for a visa online. You can easily apply for a Turkish visa online without going to an embassy or consulate.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED BY MEXICAN CITIZENS



A Valid Mexican passport valid for 5 months after the arrival date

Your passport: include a copy of your valid passport to get the required details.

Email Address: you will get the travel document via email. Payment method: Pay the application fee using one of the available payment methods. You can use a debit/credit card.

Turkey Tourist Visa

Turkey is situated across both Western Asia and Europe, bridging the gap between the two cultures. Attractive tourist spots include stunning shorelines, national parks, ancient mosques, and visually striking cities. Tourists must acquire a visa to enter the country. The majority of foreigners need to secure a tourist visa in advance to travel to Turkey for vacation purposes. The Turkey Tourist eVisa is available for the majority of nationalities. It is known as a visa for short-term visits. People from over 100 countries are eligible to request an e-Visa for Turkey. An electronic visa permits entry and travel across Turkey. This can be accessed once the essential details are submitted, and the mandatory payments are completed online. This visa permits you to stay in Turkey for up to 30 days. You are not allowed to engage in any paid activities while you are there. An E-Visa is required to obtain this visa. Travelers can get their tourist visa granted in as little as 24 hours by filling out a simple online form with their personal information and passport information.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR TURKEY TOURIST VISA



A valid passport whose validity will exceed the duration of the visa you apply for by six months.

Passport size photos

To get the Turkey e-Visa, travelers also need an email address to receive notifications and the approved permit.

An email address to receive the approved Turkey visa in your Inbox. You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the visa fee online.

Turkey Visa for Emirati Citizens

People from more than 100 nations, including the UAE, have the option to request the e-Visa on the internet prior to their trip to Turkey for either leisure or work purposes. UAE nationals need to obtain a Turkey e-Visa before traveling to Turkey for purposes such as tourism, business, transit, or medical treatments. The Turkey e-Visa available online allows citizens of the UAE to visit Turkey. The eVisa program was introduced by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2013. Single and multiple entry options for Turkey Online e-Visas are both available. Citizens of the United Arab Emirates can remain for a maximum of 90 days per entry. Tourists holding a Turkey e-Visa can stay in the country for up to 180 days. The Emirati passport and the Turkey e-Visa are linked electronically. Emirati citizens who intend to stay in Turkey for more than 90 days for any reason, including vacation or business trips, are also required to apply for a residency visa at an embassy or consulate. With a short application form you can apply for the e-Visa for Turkey easily and quickly online.

Documents Required for Emirati Citizens



A Passport valid for a minimum of 6 months beyond the duration of stay in Turkey.

A valid email address to which the Turkey e-Visa will be delivered. You can use a Credit or debit card to cover the eVisa fees.

Turkey Visa for Indonesian Citizens

If you are from Indonesia, you are among the 100 nationalities who no longer need to go to the Turkish Embassy. You have the option to instead request a Turkish e-Visa. Indonesians are now exempt from having to obtain visas when traveling to Turkey. The e-Visa for Turkey available to Indonesians is an electronic visa permitting travel to Turkey for personal or professional purposes. In 2013, the Turkish government implemented the Turkey e-Visa to facilitate visits for foreign residents. The e-Visa for Turkey is an official paper that permits entry into the country. Electronic visas, which have grown in popularity globally in recent years, are required by many countries. The e-Visa is valid for 180 days (6 months) and grants Indonesian visitors a single entry and stay of up to 30 days. Apply for the electronic visa from the comfort of your own home or from any place with an internet connection. The convenient application process is entirely online, so there is no need to visit an embassy or consulate.

Turkey e-Visa Requirements for Indonesian Citizens



A valid Indonesian passport with a validity of 60 days or more after the trip.

You can use a Credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

A valid Email address to receive the E-Visa in their Inbox. Travel tickets to Turkey.

TURKEY VISA FOR FIJIAN

People from Fiji planning to travel to Turkey for tourism, business, transit, or medical purposes need to obtain a Turkey e-Visa. Fiji and Turkey have maintained a cordial and amicable diplomatic relationship since 1975. Recently, the two nations signed an aviation agreement to enhance their relationship. Fijians can apply for an e-Visa to make the visa application process easier for travelers. In 2013, the Turkish eVisa program was started by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey. The implementation of the e-Visa system by the Turkish government has simplified the process of obtaining short-stay visas for citizens from Fiji and more than 100 other countries. The validity of a Turkey visa for Fijian passport holders, allowing them a single entry for a maximum stay of 30 days, is 180 days from the date of arrival. Fiji is only permitted to apply for one form of visa to Turkey: a tourist visa. This e-Visa is only valid for short-term tourism or business travel. Other types of visas, such as Work, or student visas must be applied for through one of the Turkish embassies or consulates in Fiji. Fijians can apply for a Turkey tourist visa from Fiji or anywhere in the world as long as you are connected to the internet. Electronic visa application will save a lot of time for foreigners who need travel authorization.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF FIJI



A valid travel document or passport is valid for six months.

A valid email address, to receive the Turkey eVisa in their Inbox. A credit card or a debit card to pay for the visa fee.