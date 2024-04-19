Turkey Visa For Fiji, Armenia And Bahamas Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





Turkey Visa For Fiji Citizens

People from Fiji planning to travel to Turkey for tourism, business, transit, or medical purposes must secure a Turkey e-Visa. Fiji and Turkey have sustained amicable diplomatic ties since 1975. Recently, the two nations signed a aviation deal to enhance their relationship. Fijians have the opportunity to request an e-Visa, with the aim of simplifying the visa application procedure for tourists. The Turkish eVisa program was initiated in 2013 by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey. The implementation of the e-Visa program by the Turkish government has simplified the process for Fijians and individuals from over 100 other nations to acquire short-term visas. Fijian passport holders can stay in Turkey for up to 30 days with a single-entry visa, valid for 180 days starting from the arrival date. Fiji is only permitted to apply for one form of visa to Turkey: a tourist visa. This e-Visa is only valid for short-term tourism or business travel. Other types of visas, such as Work, or student visas must be applied for through one of the Turkish embassies or consulates in Fiji. Fijians can apply for a Turkey tourist visa from Fiji or anywhere in the world as long as you are connected to the internet. Electronic visa application will save a lot of time for foreigners who need travel authorization.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF FIJI



A valid travel document or passport is valid for six months.

A valid email address, to receive the Turkey eVisa in their Inbox. A credit card or a debit card to pay for the visa fee.

Turkey Visa Online

Turkey is a popular tourist destination across the globe. The reason is self-evident. Turkey has everything a tourist could want excellent food, ancient history, major tourist attractions not only in Europe but all over the world, breathtaking scenery, sandy beaches, and world-renowned Turkish hospitality. In 2013, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs transitioned from traditional visa stamps and stickers to an electronic visa application system. Those who meet the criteria can now make an online application for a three-month visa to Turkey. In order to travel to Turkey, you need to have a Turkey e-Visa, which is an official document issued by the government. In order to gain entry to Turkey, eligible individuals are required to fill out the Turkey e-Visa Application Form on the internet. An e-Visa, also known as an“Electronic Visa for Turkey,” is a travel permit issued by the Turkish government for entering and traveling within the country. The 2013 online visa for Turkey allows for either a single or multiple entry, as well as a 30 or 90 day stay, depending on the passport holder's nationality. All entries must be made within the validity period of 180 days. Citizens visiting Turkey for leisure or business can apply for an e-Visa. Single and multiple entry visas to Turkey are offered depending on the visitor's nationality. Travelers who wish to travel to Turkey for other reasons such as work, or study need to apply through a Turkish embassy or consulate. Travelers can fill out an electronic application form and will receive the approved visa by email within approximately 24 hours. The visa system is 100% online.

To successfully get the Turkey online visa, the applicant must provide their personal information such:



Full name, as it appears on their passport.

Date and place of birth. Passport details include issuing and expiration date.

TURKEY VISA APPLICATION PROCESS

Non-citizens from countries that are not exempt from visa requirements must acquire a visa in order to enter Turkey. Nevertheless, eligible tourists now have the option to submit their Turkey e-Visa application electronically, enabling them to enjoy a maximum stay of three months in the country. The Turkey e-Visa is an official document provided by the government that permits entry into Turkey for citizens of specific countries. It can be acquired by either submitting an application online or by visiting a border crossing. The e-Visa will take the place of the old“sticker visa” and“stamp-type” visas. It is used in various areas such as transportation, tourism, and commerce. The duration of the e-Visa depends on the traveler's nationality, offering choices of a single or multiple entry visa for either 30, 60, or 90 days. All entries must be submitted within 180 days. To complete their Turkey e-Visa application, all eligible travelers must have an internet connection. In Turkey, there are four types of visas: tourist visas, business visas, student visas, and work visas. Determine the type of visa required for your trip. However, to apply for the Turkey e-Visa, the traveler can simply fill in the online form which takes only a few minutes. Please note that it may take 24 hours for the system to process your Turkish e-Visa applications.

Turkey Visa Application Process



Check what type of Turkish visa you need to apply for.

Find out when is the right time to apply.

Check where to submit your Turkey visa application.

Collect the required documents. Submit the application Wait for processing.

Requirements for Turkey Visa



Have a passport valid for at least 60 days beyond the duration of the stay in Turkey.

A valid email address to receive the approved Turkey eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the Turkey e-Visa fees.

Turkey Visa For Armenian Citizens

Armenians now have the option to submit their Turkish visa applications online. In 2013, the first e-Visa was introduced by the Turkish government. This travel document can be obtained online by visitors from over 100 countries and is valid for entering Turkey. Armenians holding a Turkey e-Visa are allowed to travel to the country. Armenians have the option to request a visa for Turkey through the online application system provided by the Turkish government. The Turkish e-Visa aims to simplify the visa application process by replacing the old“sticker visa,” thus saving travelers time when entering the country. Armenian residents must obtain a Turkey e-Visa in order to visit Turkey for tourism, business, transit, or medical reasons. The Turkey e-Visa for Armenians is valid for multiple entries for tourism and business travel. Armenians can visit Turkey multiple times within the validity period of 180 days. Each stay must not exceed 30 days. The application for Turkey e-Visa for Armenians is 100% electronic. Visitors can fill out the e-Visa application from their smartphone, laptop or other device.

Documents Required to get a Turkish Visa from Armenia



An Armenian passport valid for a minimum of 150 days beyond the date of arrival in Turkey.

An active and working email address, to receive the approved Turkey eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the Turkey visa fee.

Turkey Visa For Bahamas Citizens

In 2013, the e-Visa program was introduced by the Turkish government. The electronic permit issued by the government enables foreign tourists to enter Turkey. At present, Bahamian citizens have the option to request a Turkish visa either online or by visiting the Turkish Embassy in Nassau or other specified venues. Prior to your trip to Turkey for either pleasure or work, make sure to obtain an e-Visa through the Turkey e-Visa online application platform. Approximately 100 countries, including the Bahamas, offer access to citizens. Upon arrival, the Turkish visa can be used for a period of 180 days, enabling individuals to visit for a maximum of 90 days with multiple entries. For Bahamians, there is only one type of visa available: the Turkey Tourist e-Visa. This e-Visa is for short-term tourism and business travel only. Bahamian citizens who require other types of visas, such as for example, those wishing to apply for work or student visas should apply to Turkish embassies or consulates in the Bahamas. Turkey online visa is the fastest and most convenient option for travelers. The application is 100% online and can be applied online in just a few minutes.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF BAHAMAS



An original Bahamian passport valid for at least 1 month when entering Turkey, with two blank pages available for stamping.

Two passport-style photos with white background.

An active and working email address, to receive the approved Turkey eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the Turkey visa fee.