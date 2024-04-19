Turkey Evisa For Sri Lanka, Cypriot Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





TURKEY VISA FOR SRI LANKA CITIZENS

Newcomers to Turkey will be enchanted by the country's stunning natural landscapes and its deep cultural and historical legacy. Sri Lankans are required to get a visa for entry into Turkey as their country is not among those exempt from the visa regulations. The e-Visa was launched by the Turkish government in 2013. Sri Lankan citizens have the option to utilize the Turkey Tourist e-Visa for visiting Turkey for tourism, sightseeing, or brief work-related visits. People from over 100 countries are eligible to apply for this travel document through an online platform if they plan to travel to Turkey. The Turkey e-visa remains valid for a period of 180 days after entry. Therefore, travelers have the freedom to enter Turkey at any point within that timeframe. Sri Lankan visitors can only enter Turkey once and stay for up to 30 days. Travelers who want to visit Turkey for other reasons, like work or study, should apply at a Turkish embassy or consulate. Applicants from Turkey e-Visa approved nations must fill out an online eVisa application form with personal information and passport information in order to visit the country for tourist, business, or transit purposes. Sri Lankans can apply for a Turkish visa from anywhere in the world as long as they have internet access.

Documents required to apply for Turkey Tourist Visa



A Sri Lanka passport that is valid for at least six months from the date of entry in Turkey and has at least two blank pages for verification.

A valid email address to which the Turkey e-Visa will be delivered. You can use a Credit or debit card to cover the eVisa fees.

Turkey Visa for Cypriot Citizens

Cyprus is one of the nations that must obtain a visa in order to visit Turkey. Citizens of Cyprus have the option to submit a Turkish visa application through the internet or at the Turkish Embassy in Cyprus. The Turkish government introduced an online visa system to simplify the visa application procedure for eligible travelers from over 100 nations. People from Cyprus are included in those who are able to participate. The Turkey e-Visa, also known as the Turkey e-Visa, is an official document issued by the government to enable entry into Turkey. Residents of qualifying nations can efficiently secure a Turkey e-Visa by completing an electronic application. Instead of the old“Sticker Visa” and“Stamp Type” visas, the Turkey e-Visa is now used at border crossings. An approved Turkey online visa from Cyprus is a one-time electronic visa that allows the holder to stay in the country for 30 days. The typical validity of the Turkish e-Visa is 3 months from the date of approval. Citizens of the Republic of Cyprus can now obtain a Turkish e-Visa entirely online, eliminating the need to visit an embassy or consulate in person to submit an application.

Turkey eVisa

eVisa for Turkey

Emergency Visa for Turkey

You have the option to request an emergency Visa. If a family member or loved one dies or becomes ill, you may have to go to court for legal reasons, even if you don't reside in Turkey. A quick or emergency visit to Turkey may be required in any of the situations listed below. Foreign visitors requiring an emergency visa (e-emergency visa) will be provided with one. A Turkey Urgent Visa is designed for addressing sudden or pressing situations. Those requiring a Turkish visa can get one quickly through the Turkey e-Visa system. You do not even need to print it because the e-Visa is immediately linked to your passport. Most nationalities can easily apply for a Turkish e-Visa online by filling out an Online Turkey Visa Application, thanks to the Turkish government.

Documentation Required for Urgent Visa for Turkey



A valid passport with a validity of 6 months

You can use a Credit or debit card to pay for the visa fees.

A valid Email address to receive the E-Visa in their Inbox.

Travel tickets to Turkey.

A letter from your doctor detailing your medical condition and why you are seeking treatment in the country.

Evidence that indicates the individual who is unwell or injured is a close relative. You must also show proof that the deceased was a close relative.