Turkey Evisa For Vietnam, Jamaica And Solomon Island Citizens

Urgent Visa for Turkey

Foreign nationals who require a Turkish Emergency Visa (e-Emergency Visa) for travel to Turkey during a crisis will be issued one. If there is a crisis, you might have to journey to Turkey. If you reside abroad and have a pressing need to travel to Turkey, such as the sudden passing of a loved one, attendance at a legal court case, or the sickness of a family member or friend, you are eligible to request an emergency visa. Choosing the expedited application choice shows that you require an e-Visa promptly. If you find yourself in Turkey for a surprise business meeting, decide to join a festival, or realize at the port that your country doesn't qualify for a visa on arrival, you can still request the required visa. Any quick and urgent necessity can be met with a Turkey Urgent Visa. Most countries can now apply for a Turkish e-Visa online through the Turkish government by completing an Online Turkey Visa Application.

Documentation Required for Urgent Visa for Turkey



A valid passport with a validity of 6 months.

You can use a Credit or debit card to pay for the visa fees.

A valid Email address to receive the E-Visa in their Inbox. Travel tickets to Turkey.

Turkey Visa For Entering By Land Border

Even though the majority of tourists come by air, a significant number cross the country's land borders. Turkey shares its borders with eight countries, providing travelers with numerous choices for overland transportation. Most of the tourists who are eligible prefer to apply for a Turkey e-Visa through the internet as it is the fastest method to get one. Travelers who come by car are required to submit extra paperwork. This is done to make sure that vehicles are lawfully brought into Turkey and that drivers possess the required licenses to drive on Turkish highways. These items include:



International driver's license

License documents for your vehicle

Appropriate insurance to travel on Turkish roads (including an International Green Card) Vehicle's registration details

Getting into Turkey from Greece

Visitors can access the country by driving or walking across the Greece-Turkey border, which has two road crossing points:



Kastanies–Pazarkule Kipi–İpsala

Both are in the north-east of Greece and are open 24 hours a day.

Crossing the Bulgaria-Turkey border

When entering Turkey via a Bulgarian land border crossing, tourists have three options:



Kapitan Andreevo–Kapıkule

Lesovo–Hamzabeyli Malko Tǎrnovo–Aziziye

These are located in Bulgaria's south-eastern corner and provide access to the country near the Turkish city of Erdine. Before you go, remember that only the Kapitan Andreevo crossing is open 24 hours a day. Furthermore, not all of these entry points allow people to enter on foot at all times.

Traveling to Turkey from Georgia

Tourists can enter Turkey from Georgia via three different land routes:



Sarp

Türkgözü Aktaş

All three checkpoints are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Visitors can cross the border on foot at Sarp and Türkgözü.

Entering Turkey from Iran

There are 2 land entry points into Türkiye from Iran:



Bazargan-Gürbulak Sero-Esendere

Both of these are found in Iran's northwestern corner. Only one of these (Bazargan-Gürbulak) is currently open 24 hours a day.

TURKEY VISA FOR VIETNAM CITIZENS

Vietnamese nationals are required to secure a visa in order to visit the country, as Vietnam is not included in the list of visa-exempt nations. Any Vietnamese individual or resident going on a brief visit to Turkey has the option to submit a visa application through the internet. E-visas are being granted by the Turkish government to citizens of over 100 countries, Vietnam included. The Turkish government introduced the e-Visa, also known as electronic visa, in 2013 as a form of electronic travel authorization. Individuals with Turkish e-Visas are permitted to travel to Turkey for tourism or business purposes. Residents of Vietnam have the option to request an e-Tourist Visa, which falls under the category of Turkish e-Visa. It is valid for 180 days from the date of entry and allows Vietnamese nationals to stay in the country for up to 30 days with a single entry. Travelers wishing to visit Turkey for other reasons, such as work or study, should apply at a Turkish embassy or consulate. Applicants from Turkey e-Visa approved nations must fill out an online eVisa application form with personal information and passport information in order to visit the country for tourist, business, or transit purposes. The visa application form for Turkey is simple. You can apply for a Turkey visa from anywhere in the world as long as you have an internet-connected device.

TURKISH VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR CITIZENS OF VIETNAM



A passport valid for at least 150 days after the date of arrival in Turkey.

A valid Email address where notifications and the approved e-Visa will be sent. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay for the Turkish visa fees.

TURKEY VISA FOR SOLOMON ISLAND CITIZENS

Turkey boasts of a diverse cultural and historical legacy, in addition to stunning natural landscapes that are sure to captivate newcomers. A lot of people in the Solomon Islands are looking forward to traveling to Turkey someday, where they can meet the welcoming locals, admire the stunning scenery and buildings, and experience riding a hot air balloon over the picturesque countryside. Residents must get a visa before entering the country because the Solomon Islands are not included in Turkey's list of visa-free countries. The Turkey e-Visa was initially introduced by the Turkish government in 2013. Residents from more than 100 countries can obtain this travel document online in order to enter Turkey. The Turkish e-visa remains valid for 180 days starting from the day of arrival. As a result, travelers can enter Turkey at any time during that period. Visitors from the Solomon Islands can stay in Turkey for up to 30 days and can only enter the nation once. Solomon Island nationals can visit Turkey for tourism, sightseeing, or short-term business trips with a Turkey tourist visa. Other types of visas, such as work and student visas, necessitate contacting the Turkey Embassy in Solomon Islands. Citizens of the Solomon Islands can apply for a Turkish visa from the Solomon Islands or from any location with an internet connection.

TURKEY VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR SOLOMON ISLANDS CITIZENS



A valid passport with an expiration date of at least 6 months from the date you intend to enter Turkey.

A complete passport scans.

A valid email address where notifications and the e-Visa will be sent. You can use a Credit/Debit card for paying the visa fees.

TURKEY VISA FOR JAMAICA CITIZENS

Jamaican citizens who are getting ready to visit Turkey can now request an e-Visa through the internet. Although Jamaica is not exempt from visa requirements like some countries, the Turkish government has made the process easier for Jamaicans. This e-visa permits multiple visits to Turkey within a 90-day period, valid for 180 days from the entry date. Jamaicans can effortlessly secure an e-Visa and benefit from a streamlined visa application procedure, whether it be for travel, business, transit, or medical purposes. Bid farewell to the outdated“sticker visa” and welcome a quicker and more effective way of entering Turkey. Travelers who want to visit Turkey for other reasons, such as work or study, should apply at a Turkish embassy or consulate. At least 40 countries can currently visit Turkey without going to the embassy. This is possible thanks to the electronic visa system that this country has recently activated. The Turkey visa application form is simple. Citizens of Jamaica can apply for a visa to Turkey from anywhere in the world as long as you have a device with an internet connection.

Turkish Visa Requirements for Citizens of Jamaica



Passport: this is a mandatory document when you travel, so you cannot forget about it. Plus, you'll have to scan the information page once you apply online.

E-mail address: your Turkey eVisa will be linked to your passport electronically, but we always recommend having a copy just in case. That's why you have to offer a valid email address, to receive the PDF file and other important tips via email inbox. Means of payment: before submitting your application, you'll have to pay for your visa. You can do that using a credit or a debit card. Moreover, if you have a PayPal account as many people do nowadays, you can use that too.