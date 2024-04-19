Qatar Regrets UNSC's Failure To Adopt Resol. Accepting Palestine As A Member

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, April 19 (KUNA) -- Qatar on Friday regretted the failure of the UN Security Council to adopt a resolution accepting the State of Palestine as a full member of the international organization.

This is a sad day with the setback to the peace efforts in the region, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, noting that the UNSC's repeated failure to undertake its responsibility and role of preserving international peace and security in the shadow of the blatant war on Gaza.

Qatar's stance on supporting the Palestinian people's rights is unwavering, it said, underling their right to establish an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital. (end)

ss









MENAFN19042024000071011013ID1108115150